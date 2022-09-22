Fournette (hamstring) was limited in practice Thursday.
The Buccaneers held Fournette back in practice last week and appear to be doing the same this week, too, as he tends to a hamstring injury. While he received a whopping 26 touches this past Sunday at New Orleans, he managed just 2.7 yards per carry and 4.5 yards per catch en route to 74 yards from scrimmage. Even if he heads into the weekend with a designation, Fournette is destined for another huge workload Sunday against the Packers, especially considering the banged-up nature of Tampa Bay's receiving corps.
