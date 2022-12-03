Fournette (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Saints, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Fournette was a full participant in practice all week, so it seems as if the Buccaneers are taking the cautious approach with his questionable designation. Expect more clarity regarding the situation to be resolved well before Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but if Fournette is unable to play, Rachaad White would once again step into a prominent position.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Returns to full practice•
-
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Practicing to begin week•
-
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Predictably ruled out•
-
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Stays limited at practice•
-
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Officially limited Wednesday•