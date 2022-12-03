Fournette (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Saints, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Fournette was a full participant in practice all week, so it seems as if the Buccaneers are taking the cautious approach with his questionable designation. Expect more clarity regarding the situation to be resolved well before Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but if Fournette is unable to play, Rachaad White would once again step into a prominent position.