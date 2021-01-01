Fournette (abdomen) and Ronald Jones (finger) both have been removed from the injury report for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Fournette went from a healthy scratch Week 14 to the lead role Weeks 15 and 16, taking 23 carries for 83 yards and three touchdowns over the past two weeks. He'll likely have a lesser role -- if he's even active -- with Jones cleared to return from a two-game absence.