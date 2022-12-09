Fournette (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

After being added to the Week 14 injury report Thursday as a limited practice participant, Fournette sat out Friday's session entirely. While the downgrade in activity heading into the weekend is typically a worrisome sign, head coach Todd Bowles downplayed the situation after Friday's practice, telling Jenna Laine of ESPN.com that he wasn't concerned about Fournette's injury. Even if Fournette is ultimately cleared ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, it's possible he moves into more of a supporting role after he occupied the larger side of a timeshare out of the backfield with rookie Rachaad White in Monday's come-from-behind win over the Saints.