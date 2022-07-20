Fournette reportedly weighed just under 260 pounds at the Buccaneers' mandatory minicamp in June, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times recently noted on his podcast. "Coaches were not happy, and that's an understatement, when he didn't participate in the OTAs, but then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260," Stroud said.

An early June report indicated Fournette was weighing around 240 pounds, which, while certainly an increase over his high-220s playing weight from the last couple of seasons, wouldn't have been an unprecedented figure for the big-bodied running back in his career. However, Stroud's report, if accurate, leaves no room to label Fournette as anything other than out of shape. The fact the team just signed Fournette to a new three-year deal this offseason would seemingly only add to the organization's frustration, but the veteran would naturally alleviate concerns if he arrives at training camp this weekend in better condition.