Fournette (hip) is listed as active Monday against the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Despite practicing in full during Week 13 prep, Fournette wasn't outright cleared by the Buccaneers for this contest on their final injury report, likely to ensure his hip checked out OK in a pregame warmup. Now that he's officially active, he'll be available to Tampa Bay's offense for the first time since Week 10. Fournette's workload remains to be seen, though, as Rachaad White has taken on an expanded role over the last two games (45 touches for 214 yards from scrimmage).