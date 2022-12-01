Fournette (hip) practiced in full Thursday.
Despite having a Week 11 bye to rest and recover from a hip pointer that he suffered Week 10, Fournette was unable to play this past Sunday at Cleveland after practicing in a limited capacity all of last week. Now with an uncapped session under his belt, he'll be available to the Buccaneers backfield. The primary question mark surrounding Fournette moving forward is his standing within the offense. Rookie Rachaad White racked up 109 yards from scrimmage on 23 touches against the Browns in Week 12, so the breakdown of work between he and Fournette remains to be seen Monday against the Saints.
