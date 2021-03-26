Fournette announced Friday that he's re-signing with the Buccaneers, NFL reporter Josina Anderson reports.
Fournette's return essentially finalizes Tampa Bay's efforts to keep its championship roster intact. The 26-year-old wasn't much of a factor during the regular season in 2020, with just 97 carries for 367 yards and six scores across 13 games, but he emerged as one of the Buccaneers' top offensive weapons during the playoffs. Through the team's playoff run, Fournette kept a grip on Tampa Bay's top backfield role even after Ronald Jones returned to full health, logging 448 total yards and four scores through just four games -- including 136 scrimmage yards and a TD in Super Bowl LV. If Fournette can reprise his playoff form through the 2021 regular season, he'll be a highly intriguing fantasy option, and in any case, his return is seriously damaging to the prospects of Jones and second-year back Ke'Shawn Vaughn.
