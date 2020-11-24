Fournette rushed seven times for 17 yards and a touchdown, but caught only one of four targets for nine yards in Monday night's 27-24 loss to the Rams.

Fournette plunged in from two yards to give the Buccaneers the lead during the second quarter. Despite that effort, which marked Fournette's third touchdown of the season, the tailback's performance was marred by him dropping his first three targets of the night. While those miscues didn't prevent him from playing over teammate Ronald Jones -- who finished with just 24 scrimmage yards on 10 touches -- in the late stages of Monday's contest, Fournette still left some production to be had in the passing game. He'll aim for an improved and more complete showing in Week 12 versus the Chiefs.