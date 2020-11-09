Fournette rushed once for zero yards and caught all six of his targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 38-3 loss to New Orleans.

Tampa Bay was forced to adopt a pass-only offensive scheme after going down by five scored in the first half. Both Fournette and starter Ronald Jones combined for just four carries, with the former making a bigger impact in the passing game. It's hard to extrapolate anything from a blowout of this proportion, but it appeared that the Fournette was beginning to deployed in a more consistent role that split the rushing workload a little more evenly than we saw at the beginning of the year. Jones' owners may not like to hear it, but Fournette could become a reliable flex play if he gets back to double-digit carries (as he was seeing in two games prior to Week 9) against the Panthers on Sunday.