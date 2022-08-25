Fournette and other healthy starters are expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

QB Tom Brady and other top starters played three drives in the final preseason game last year under former coach Bruce Arians. While Fournette likely will start and get a few touches, Rachaad White and Ke'Shawn Vaughn are better bets to see large workloads by the end of Saturday night. Those two and Giovani Bernard (ankle) are competing for backup roles behind Fournette, who seems to have gotten back into playing shape after his offseason weight gain made headlines.