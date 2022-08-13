Fournette isn't slated to play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Dolphins.

This comes as no surprise, as Tom Brady is away from the Buccaneers tending to a personal matter, while the team's top three wide receivers (Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage) are dealing with health issues. Considering Fournette is sitting out, rookie third-rounder Rachaad White, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Giovani Bernard and Kenjon Barner are the running backs available to the team.

