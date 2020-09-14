Fournette rushed five times for five yards and brought in his only target for 14 yards in the Buccaneers' 34-23 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Coach Bruce Arians had repeatedly emphasized this summer that Ronald Jones was still the top running back, even after the additions of Fournette and LeSean McCoy. However, Arians had also mentioned Fournette would have a "solid" Week 1 role, but the former Jaguar ended up trailing Jones by 12 carries on the day. Game script also limited the amount of overall touches afforded the ground attack, so Fournette's usage Sunday should naturally not be considered anywhere near what might become the norm for him as the season unfolds. The fourth-year pro will hope for a boost in overall opportunity during a second consecutive NFC South matchup against the Panthers in Week 2.