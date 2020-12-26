Fournette rushed nine times for 34 yards and a touchdown and secured all three targets for 32 yards in the Buccaneers' 47-7 win over the Lions on Saturday.

Fournette made another start in place of Ronald Jones (finger/reserve/COVID-19) but wasn't in too long, as the Buccaneers already owned a 33-0 lead at halftime. Coach Bruce Arians thus opted to give seldom-used rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn some extended run, but Fournette still delivered for fantasy managers on championship week with solid production on a per-touch basis and a walk-in four-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. Jones is likely to suit up in a Week 17 battle against the Falcons, but Fournette has at least served a purpose for those who were able to pluck him off the wire at a critical point in the fantasy season by posting three total rushing scores over the last two games in Jones' stead.