Fournette is set to have a defined offensive role in the Buccaneers' Week 1 gameplan, although how many touches that equates to remains to be seen, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "He'll have a solid role in this plan," said head coach Brue Arians of the Bucs' preparations for Sunday. "He's a very bright guy - [he] picked it up pretty quick today. Obviously, he can't do everything, but he'll have a solid role in the plan for the week."

Fournette is listed as the No. 3 running back on the first unofficial depth chart of the regular season, but Arians' comments hint there's at least a possibility the recent acquisition sees a decent amount of touches. The former Jaguar is still naturally acclimating to the Buccaneers' offensive scheme, but his boss already seems to have a firm idea of how Fournette might be able to help in the opener against the Saints, and it sounds like one that would allow both he and Ronald Jones to get a solid amount of work during the contest. "He's a big, strong back that can really catch," Arians said. "He can do everything. He can protect, he's a big third-down back and he's been a solid guy in the league. It just gives us another weapon. It's going to be situational, too. Each guy is going to have a role situationally."