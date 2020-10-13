Fournette was present for Tuesday's practice, donning no brace or protective taping on his injured ankle, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Despite being listed as a non-participant on all three of the Buccaneers' practices last week due to the ankle injury, Fournette was active for the team's 20-19 loss to the Bears. However, he may have only been available in an emergency, as he logged just one offensive snap while Ke'Shawn Vaughn (18 snaps) worked as the top backup to Ronald Jones. While the extent of Fournette's participation in practice won't be known until the Buccaneers release their first Week 6 injury report Wednesday, his presence on the field Tuesday with no protection on the ankle suggests he could be ready to take on an increased role in Sunday's game against the Packers. Regardless of Fournette's status, Jones could still be ticketed for the bulk of the carries, as he's looked impressive while running for 100-plus yards in back-to-back weeks.