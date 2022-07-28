Fournette weighed in at 244 pounds before the first practice of training camp and appeared much slimmer than he was at June minicamp, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. "Leonard looked good," head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday. "He ran great in the test yesterday - he's explosive, he's quick and we're happy with him."

The veteran back had reportedly been close to 260 pounds at minicamp according to one report, but he appeared to have dropped plenty of excess pounds while working with trainer Jordan Bush in Austin, Texas for approximately the last month. Bowles' emphasis on his satisfaction with his projected primary running back's condition underscores the desire to put the subject of the 27-year-old's weight to rest, and the head coach added he expected Fournette to drop about another five pounds through the rigors of training camp practices.