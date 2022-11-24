Fournette (hip) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report.
Fournette has maintained his activity level this week following the hip pointer that he sustained in the Bucs' last game, a Week 10 victory versus the Seahawks in Munich. Coach Todd Bowles described Fournette's injury as "very sore" Wednesday, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, so the running back's status will be one to monitor as the week continues. Friday's report could provide some clarity regarding Fournette's status ahead of Sunday's contest at Cleveland, but if he's limited or sidelined, Rachaad White would be set up to dominate Tampa Bay's backfield, with Ke'Shawn Vaughn also a candidate for reps.
