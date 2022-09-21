Fournette (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.
Like he was all of last week, Fournette is kickoff Week 3 prep with a cap on his reps due to a hamstring issue. It didn't stop him from surpassing 20 touches for a second straight game to begin the season -- he racked up 74 yards from scrimmage on 26 touches this past Sunday at New Orleans -- but his workload in practice this week nonetheless seems as it'll remain limited ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Packers.
