Coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Fournette (hip) is still sore, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Fournette suffered a hip pointer in the second half of a Week 10 win over Seattle, and while reports shortly thereafter suggested he'd likely be available after a Week 11 bye, Bowles' comment Wednesday puts the running back's status into question. Rachaad White got the start over Fournette in that final game before the bye, and it could be the rookie leading the way again even if Fournette is active for Sunday's game in Cleveland.
