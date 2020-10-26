Fournette (ankle) rushed 11 times for 50 yards and secured six of seven targets for 47 yards in the Buccaneers' 45-20 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Making his return from what essentially amounted to a three-game absence -- Fournette played all of one snap in Week 5 and missed Weeks 4 and 6 altogether -- Fournette was very efficient on a per-carry basis while pacing the Buccaneers ground attack in rushing yardage. Fournette's backfield mate Ronald Jones still received two more carries, but Fournette's extensive involvement in the passing game was particularly noteworthy and could certainly help him continue to eat into Jones' playing time. The way the Tampa Bay backfield workload is split in a Week 8 Monday night showdown versus the Giants will be particularly worth monitoring.