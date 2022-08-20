Fournette is in line to play in Saturday's preseason game in Tennessee, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

While Giovani Bernard (ankle) isn't suiting up along with 21 other Buccaneers, Fournette will get some work during exhibition season. It may only be a series or two, though, before Fournette hands over the backfield to rookie third-round pick Rachaad White, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Patrick Laird.