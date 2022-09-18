Fournette (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game in New Orleans.
Even though he was listed as questionable heading into the weekend after being limited in practices Wednesday through Friday, Fournette never appeared at major risk of missing Sunday's contest. He was one of six Buccaneers skill-position players who carried a designation into Sunday, but only wideouts Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) are sitting out against New Orleans. Even so, because Fournette appears to be in better health than many of the Bucs' receivers, it's possible that the running back takes on a larger role in the game plan both on the ground and as a key short-yardage target for quarterback Tom Brady.
