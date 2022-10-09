Fournette rushed 14 times for 56 yards and a touchdown and secured 10 of 11 targets for 83 yards and another score in the Buccaneers' 21-15 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Fournette had an interesting statistical line to say the least, as he nearly functioned as much as a receiver as he did a runner. However, the bruising back comfortably paced the team in carries, rushing yards, receptions, receiving yards and targets, an outsized role that naturally buttresses his fantasy value significantly. Fournette went in from one yard out on both his rushing and receiving scores, and he heads into a Week 6 road battle against the Steelers with hefty workload expectations once again in a contest that should have a favorable game script for the ground attack.