Coach Bruce Arians remarked that he sees both Fournette and backfield mate Ronald Jones as No. 1 backs during the team's mini-camp earlier in June, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "It's a hell of a group," said Arians, starting his thoughts with Jones and Fournette. "Both those guys are starters in my mind. Whoever goes out first doesn't really matter to me. But that will be determined in camp."

Fournette's signing just before Week 1 a year ago naturally set him back in the early portion of the season, and his role fluctuated from healthy scratch to spot starter throughout the campaign. The fifth-year back then cemented the Buccaneers' interest in bringing him back for their title defense season with an excellent postseason showing (448 total yards, four total TDs across four games), and following his re-signing this offseason, he's apparently set to play another prominent role in the coming campaign. However, Jones has a longer body of work in Arians' offense and has been equally impressive at times, meaning both players appear headed for a dreaded timeshare scenario if they remain healthy and similarly productive to 2020.