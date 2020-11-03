Fournette rushed 15 times for 52 yards and caught three of six targets for 19 yards in Monday night's 25-23 win over the Giants.

Fournette led the Buccaneers' backfield in touches after fellow tailback Ronald Jones lost a fumble on the team's second offensive possession. Compared to Jones' seven carries for 23 yards and four grabs for 23 more, Fournette used his volume to top 70 scrimmage yards for the second straight game. While that production should bode well for him going forward, it'll still be interesting to see how Tampa Bay's backfield reps are divided in Week 9 versus New Orleans.