Fournette (hip) rushed 10 times for 49 yards and secured six of seven targets for 32 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over the Saints on Monday night.

Fournette logged one more snap than backfield mate Rachaad White and also tied his teammate and Cade Otton for second on the team in catches. The veteran back's solid level of involvement in his return from a one-game absence was encouraging, but the fact White logged just one fewer carry and drew one more target seems to imply there will be a near-even timeshare, at minimum, between the two down the stretch. Fournette next does battle with the league-best 49ers run defense in a Week 14 road clash.