Fournette rushed seven times for 15 yards and brought in both his targets for seven yards in the Buccaneers' 28-10 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

A week after breaking out for a 103-yard rushing day punctuated by a 46-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against the Panthers, Fournette was a relatively distant second to Ronald Jones in backfield workload. The former Jaguar finished six carries behind Jones, underscoring that coach Bruce Arians will likely roll with the hot hand from week to week. Fournette and his fantasy managers will hope for a more robust workload for the running back in a Week 4 home matchup against the Chargers.