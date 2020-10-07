Fournette (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's contest in Chicago, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Fournette's ankle injury appears as if it will force him to sit out for a second straight game. His backfield mate LeSean McCoy (ankle) was ruled out for Week 5, leaving Ronald Jones and Ke'Shawn Vaughn as the Bucs' active running backs Thursday.
