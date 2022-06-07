Fournette revealed Tuesday that he weighs around 240 pounds, but he plans to drop down to the 220-230 range to maximize his speed for the upcoming season, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

He actually weighed 240 back in 2017 at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he's been listed at 228 (or thereabouts) the past few seasons, becoming more versatile instead of relying on size and power. The only issue here would be if Fournette shows up to camp out of shape and upsets the team, which doesn't seem likely to happen given that he's capable of carrying 240 even if it isn't quite ideal (and players tend to drop weight during training camp anyway). The 27-year-old back has a good setup for fantasy this season, again facing limited competition for carries after the Bucs swapped out veteran Ronald Jones (Chiefs) for fourth-round pick Rachaad White. Even if White and/or Giovani Bernard steal(s) a bunch of targets, Fournette is unchallenged as the lead ball carrier, including at the the goal line in what should be a top-10 or even top-five offense.