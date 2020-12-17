Coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday that Fournette will start Week 15 if Ronald Jones (finger/COVID list) is unavailable, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.

Fournette was a healthy scratch during last weekend's win over the Vikings, but with Ronald Jones having undergone finger surgery and been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the past two days, the state of Tampa Bay's backfield is newly in flux. LeSean McCoy, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Kenjon Barner would all also be candidates to mix in if Jones is ultimately ruled out.