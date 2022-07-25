Fournette, who was rumored to be close to 260 pounds at the Buccaneers' mandatory June minicamp, subsequently worked with trainer Jordan Bush in Austin, Texas for more than a month to shed weight before training camp, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The bruising back's weight became a focal point after Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times commented on the alleged weight gain during a recent podcast, but Fournette responded in part by noting that he actually played very effectively last season at approximately 245 pounds, 17 pounds more than his official listed weight. Bush also lauded Fournette for his diligence during their time together, noting the veteran worked extremely hard daily and left Austin last week weighing in "the low 240s". An update on Fournette's current weight will very likely be provided in coming days when veterans take their camp-opening physicals after reporting Tuesday.