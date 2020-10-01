Fournette (ankle) will be listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
For the second day in a row, Fournette won't take any reps with the Buccaneers' healthy players, but he was at least able to work out on the side under the supervision of team trainers. While Fournette's presence at practice in some fashion is encouraging, he'll likely need to see some involvement with the Bucs' main group Friday to put himself in position to play Sunday against the Chargers. If Fournette gets the green light to dress Week 4, he'll likely work in a timeshare at running back with Ronald Jones.
