Wester (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Wester didn't appear on the injury report until Friday, but it appears the issue wasn't too serious. With Demar Dotson (knee) and Ali Marpet (knee) on injured reserve, Wester could see a larger role on the offensive line than he has to this point in the season.