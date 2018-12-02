Buccaneers' Leonard Wester: Bumps up depth chart Week 13
Wester will draw his first NFL start at right tackle in Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Panthers with Demar Dotson (knee/hamstring) inactive, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The 25-year-old will try to fill the shoes of a capable veteran in Dotson and help pave the way for running backs Peyton Barber and the returning Ronald Jones II in the running game.
