Buccaneers' Leonard Wester: Makes touchdown grab in loss
Wester logged a two-yard touchdown reception on a tackle-eligible play in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Lions.
Wester briefly engaged in a block before drifting into the left side of the end zone for an easy reception from Jameis Winston in the fourth quarter to bring the Buccaneers within a Patrick Murray extra point of a 21-21 tie. The second-year tackle remains a valued part of Tampa's offensive line rotation.
