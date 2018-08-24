Wester (lower leg) is not expected to play in Friday's tilt against Detroit, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Wester has been sidelined for over two weeks with his leg injury and he remains without a clear return timetable. He's likely looking at a backup role with Tampa Bay when he gets back on the field after being a key reserve for the team in 2017.

