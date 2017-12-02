Buccaneers' Leonard Wester: Questionable for Week 13
Wester (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Packers.
Wester apparently suffered the injury in Friday's practice, as he'd put in full sessions both Wednesday and Thursday. Given his status as a reserve lineman, a potential absence on his part normally wouldn't be much cause for concern. However, with the Buccaneers having placed both Demar Dotson and Ali Marpet on injured reserve this past week with knee injuries -- and Joe Hawley listed as questionable with an illness -- Wester was potentially slated for a bigger role than usual Sunday. Tampa promoted Mike Liedtke from the practice squad Saturday to serve as depth in case Wester and/or Hawley are unable to suit up.
