Wester (lower leg) did not participate in practice Monday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wester observed practice from the sidelines but did not see the field. The 25-year-old has now missed a full week of practice, and was spotted wearing a compression sleeve on his lower right leg. A key part of Tampa's offensive line rotation last season, Wester's recovery timetable remains unclear.

More News
Our Latest Stories