Buccaneers' Leonard Wester: Set to hit free agency
Wester won't be tendered by the Buccaneers and will become an unrestricted free agent, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Wester's departure will cost Tampa some of their offensive line depth after he spent most of last season as the backup for both tackle positions upfront. The 26-year-old veteran will be free to discuss contract terms with any team once free agency begins, though the Buccaneers could still keep him if they're able to work out a deal.
