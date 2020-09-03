McCoy could still have a role after the Bucs signed Leonard Fournette, potentially getting work on third downs and in the passing game, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Dare Ogunbowale was the team's passing-down specialist last year, but it now appears McCoy could take over the role while Fournette and Ronald Jones handle the vast majority of carries. The 32-year-old averaged only 6.5 yards per catch last season and 7.0 the year before, but he does have 503 receptions to his name, including five seasons with 50 or more. It's not a role that would be likely to produce mainstream fantasy value, but it would at least keep McCoy on the roster and actively involved in the weekly gameplan. Ogunbowale, meanwhile, could be left without a roster spot, or he might need to make his living strictly on special teams.