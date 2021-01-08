The Buccaneers have ruled McCoy (illness) out for Saturday's wild-card matchup at Washington, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

McCoy was initially listed as questionable on Thursday's injury report, but it appears that his ailment is severe enough to rule out any chances of playing this weekend. The veteran's absence could open up more opportunities for Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who stands to operate in a No. 3 role behind Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette.