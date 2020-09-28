McCoy brought in two of four targets for 24 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-10 win over the Broncos on Sunday. He did not record a carry.
The veteran back wasn't used in the running game for the second time in the first three weeks, although he did manage to record multiple receptions for the second straight contest. McCoy seems to be entrenched in a low-volume pass-catching role that won't have much fantasy utility outside of the deepest of PPR formats, at least as long as Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette remain healthy.
