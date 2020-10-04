McCoy injured his ankle during Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

McCoy had a three-yard carry on the Buccaneers' first drive before leaving the contest. Deemed questionable to return, he'll vacate snaps to Ke'Shawn Vaughn behind lead back Ronald Jones with Leonard Fournette (ankle) sidelined Week 4.

