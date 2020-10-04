McCoy injured his ankle during Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
McCoy had a three-yard carry on the Buccaneers' first drive before leaving the contest. Deemed questionable to return, he'll vacate snaps to Ke'Shawn Vaughn behind lead back Ronald Jones with Leonard Fournette (ankle) sidelined Week 4.
More News
-
Buccaneers' LeSean McCoy: Exclusively in pass-catching role•
-
Buccaneers' LeSean McCoy: Makes five grabs in Week 2 win•
-
Buccaneers' LeSean McCoy: One touch in Week 1•
-
Buccaneers' LeSean McCoy: Opens as No. 2 back on depth chart•
-
Buccaneers' LeSean McCoy: Could handle passing downs?•
-
Buccaneers' LeSean McCoy: Signs with Tampa Bay•