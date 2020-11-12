McCoy failed to log a snap for the third consecutive game in the Buccaneers' 38-3 loss to the Saints in Week 9.

The multi-time Pro Bowler has seemingly become a forgotten man in the Buccaneers backfield, despite retaining active status each week. McCoy last received a touch from scrimmage in Week 6 against the Packers, when he rushed four times for one yards and also recorded one catch for six yards. Even with rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn inactive, McCoy seems to have little chance for meaningful opportunities -- if any at all -- as long as Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette are healthy ahead of him.