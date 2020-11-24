McCoy didn't record a snap in Monday's 27-24 loss to the Rams.
Despite Ke'Shawn Vaughn serving as a healthy scratch for a third straight game, McCoy wasn't utilized at all Monday, conceding the backfield duties to Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones. This was the fourth time in five games that McCoy didn't log a snap on offense.
