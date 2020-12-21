McCoy did not log a carry in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Falcons but secured all three targets for 32 yards.

McCoy was slated to perhaps see a handful of carries as the primary third-down back as part of the domino effect of Ronald Jones' (finger/reserve/COVID-19) absence Sunday, but he saw Leonard Fournette (14 carries) and Ke'Shawn Vaughn (two carries) handle all the backfield rushing work. However, with a 17-0 halftime deficit tilting the Buccaneers toward the pass, McCoy benefited in the form of his trio of looks through the air. The veteran has a combined eight touches (four rushing, four receiving) over the last two games, a modest level of involvement that renders him a non-factor despite a favorable Week 16 Saturday afternoon matchup versus the Lions.