McCoy (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
McCoy's Grade 2 ankle sprain forced him to sit out Week 5's loss to the Bears, but it now looks as though he's making progress. With both Ronald Jones and Ke'Shawn Vaughn at full health, and Leonard Fournette (ankle) trending in the right direction, the Buccaneers won't have much incentive to rush McCoy back on the field. Coach Bruce Arians has called the veteran week-to-week.
