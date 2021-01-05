McCoy (non-injury) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
McCoy was inactive for this past Sunday's game against the Falcons and his presence on the Buccaneers' estimated injury report Tuesday suggests that the running back isn't a lock to be available for Saturday night's playoff opener against Washington.
