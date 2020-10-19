McCoy (ankle) rushed four times for one yard and brought in his only target for six yards in the Buccaneers' 38-10 win over the Packers on Sunday.

The veteran made his return from a one-game absence, but as his final numbers imply, his impact was minimal, even with Leonard Fournette (ankle) inactive. McCoy's four rush attempts were actually a season high, but after logging a combined 11 targets in Weeks 2 and 3, he's seen just a target apiece in each of his last two contests. McCoy could eventually be surpassed by rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn on the depth chart, although the rookie will likely have to further prove his mettle in pass protection and as an outlet option out of the backfield before that comes to pass.